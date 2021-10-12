478 S. Hancock in Pentwater
231-955-0027
www.shophoneybee.online
social media (FB/IG) @shophoneybeegifts
A Q&A with owner Becky Dozhier
Date opened: May 2021 — Memorial Day weekend.
Staff: Owner and one college student in the summer so far.
Hours: Summer hours are Memorial Day through Labor Day — open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fall hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Always check our social media for additional hours for the holidays or changes.
What they offer: We offer unique gifts for any occasion, representing dozens of independent makers and artists as it supports our mission to lift up and empower women by representing mostly women-owned/women-led businesses. We sell many custom items, paper goods, organic/bamboo baby clothing, natural bath and body care, handmade jewelry, beautiful women’s clothing, accessories and so much more!
Why did you open this type of business? With a background and education in hospitality, it has been a longtime dream of mine to curate a one-of-a-kind shopping experience where guests feel inspired by the options and shopping experience that we offer. Ironically, I had always adored Pentwater and this very building — and then the building just happened to become available, so I really felt it was meant to be.
How did you choose the name for your business? From the several years I spent living in the south. The name is warm and inviting.
Most memorable day at your business? My opening day and being welcomed by guests in our boutique and getting so much amazing support and feedback.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? The most amazing part of this journey is getting to genuinely connect and build relationships with guests who continue to come in on a regular basis. We really get to know one another and that makes this so special.
How has our community responded to your business? We have had such amazing, positive support from the community.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? We are still getting to know everyone, being that we are so new, but I have loved getting to know our guests and other business owners in the community. We look forward to continuing to grow and get even more involved.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? The beautiful lakeshore, beaches and parks.
Future plans? We are really hoping to grow and possibly add another beautiful location in the future, but for now, we are focusing on this moment and this experience.
Why is it important to shop small and local? Shopping local allows guests to find so many locally and regionally made items by independent artists and makers. This offers a uniqueness and experience that you won’t find at a big box store. It also helps to provide jobs in our communities, as well as build genuine connections.