Jean’s Herbs & Things
140 N. Division in Hesperia
231-854-1469
An Q&A with owner Jean Schwartz
Date opened: 1999
Staff: Jean Schwartz
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
What they offer: I offer health foods, supplements and herbs.
Why did you open this type of business? I opened it because I became a healthy eater, and it turned my life around.
Most memorable day at your business? I have tons of memorable days! Some of my best friends I have made out of this store. I am pretty well known in this small town. We do mind, body and soul here. It’s about being kind and loving. I’ve grown a lot, and my customers teach me every bit as much as I teach them. I take the time, and I am very grateful for my store.
Why did you choose your name: What an interesting question! Well, because Jean is my name, and the building we are in was previously called Jeans & Things. When I moved down here, and that store had been here for about 20 years, my husband thought it would be a neat play on words to call it Jean’s Herbs & Things.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It has been a true pleasure, it really has, and I enjoy serving the public because I am from a small town,
How has our community responded to your business? During the pandemic, this community came out of the woodwork to keep me alive, and that’s small town. That’s a big kudos to this community. My customers will wait for me to get their products in, and I am grateful for their community support.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I was already a member of the chamber for 25-30 years, but now it’s time to pass the wand onto somebody else. We’ve been really big on helping small town businesses. Our communities have helped all of our small businesses that are still making it.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? It’s the family, the closeness of our communities and it’s the people. I’m a country girl and there are country people here and I think there is something to be said for that.
Future plans? I would love to put in a local bartering system, with local things that others make and that they grow. I would prefer them to be all organic. I could have all of it available a couple days of the week at my store. No one has to bring money, and you have to put a price, a dollar value, on each. That way people will barter for an equal amount. We all have to have all of these items, and none of us can work all day and do everything. There are not enough hours in the day for that! If everyone had something they specialized in, then I can trade the lotion I make for a pork chop, or something like that.
This way, no money would be given to the government, and people will be able to afford it. I have the freezers and refrigerators. I would like to stay in touch with my community.
Why is it important to shop small and local? For the consumer’s convenience. I appreciate it very much. It’s about taking care of one another.