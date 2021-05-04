JTS RV
7222 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.,
in Pentwater
231-869-5033
A Q&A with owners
Gregg and Barbara Brown
Date opened: Opened 1964 — Family run for 57 years
Staff: Gregg and Barbara Brown owners, Gregg’s mother Yvonne Brown, and RV service works Ben Lindley and Rich Fisher.
Hours: Store hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What they offer: We offer RV repair, service, on site service to local campgrounds etc., propane station, outside storage.
Why did you open this type of business? This business was first opened to sell horse trailers, then sold motorcycles, snowmobiles and changed to selling Holiday Rambler and Shasta trailers. Now just repair, service and have large RV parts store.
How did you choose the name for your business? The name was chosen by the owners father whose name was Jack Brown and along with his wife Yvonne. JTS Inc/JTS RV is just short for Jack’s Trailer Sales.
Most memorable day at your business? The most memorable day was our 50th Anniversary.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It has been a very rewarding business to be in. Having our customers appreciate the service we have and are satisfied with the quality of work we give. We are the “RV Specialists” for a reason. We treat customers like we would want to be treated. Fair and honest.
How has our community responded to your business? We enjoy having our regular customers stop in or call us.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? Having a business in a small town and continuing for all these years helping people local from abroad is very rewarding.
Future plans? We will continue on the same path as long as we can. Camping has really been a great reason for families to stay together and enjoy the outdoors. We are just glad we are able to help make memories more enjoyable.
Final thoughts? If you are in need of RV parts, repair or service remember we will be here to help.