Lakeshore Salon
57 East 1st St. in Pentwater
Phone: 231-869-4602
Website: www.lakeshoresalon.com
A Q&A with owner Mary Schumaker
Date opened: February 1, 2011
Staff: Mary Schumaker
Hours: Hours vary weekly, and services are by appointment only. The boutique is open for shopping.
What they offer: Hair color, make-up and skin-care specialist, haircuts, eyebrow tinting and facial treatments. I have a lovely women’s boutique inside the salon with jewelry, purses, wallets and more.
Why did you open this type of business? I have been in the salon industry all of my life. I wanted a lovely space for the women of this area to be able to relax and receive the best service available.
How did you choose the name for your business? With living in a lakeside community - it seemed a like a natural fit.
Most memorable day at your business? I designed and had Lakeshore Salon built, so my most memorable day was the day I opened. The finished product is as beautiful and comfortable as I had hoped for. I’m quite proud of the accomplishment, as I had no experience designing or building a home or business. I am celebrating ten years this year!
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It is my honor and pleasure to help women feel more confident about themselves. Helping women with all of their beauty needs has been the best career. I’m a huge women’s advocate, and I love to educate and build them up to face the world at their best!
How has our community responded to your business? Locals and tourists alike have been very supportive of my salon.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? In 2019, I became Chair of the Village of Pentwater’s Downtown Development Authority board. We advocate for the beatification of downtown Pentwater and the economic growth therein. Along with doing improvements, like our Hancock Improvement projects, we also advocate and promote the businesses with programs, like our Christmas in the Village promotion. We have been doing that for the last three years. It has been fabulous to get to know all of the business owners better.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? A strong sense of community, the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables, and the lakeshore.
Why is it important to shop small and local? If we don’t shop local, we won’t have local shops. Our shop owners are our neighbors, and we need to support our neighbors. Plus 67 cents out of each dollar spent at a small business stays in the community. That is huge!
Final thoughts? After this last year, we all can clearly see that we cannot take our family, friends and small towns for granted. It has been very humbling how everyone has worked together to get through this tough time. I’m looking forward to the good times and growth after the darkness.