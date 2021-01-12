Main Street Medical Spa
107 W. Main St
in downtown Hart
Phone: 231-742-0390
website: www.mainstreetmedicalspa.org
(located inside Brown Chiropractic)
A Q&A with Patty Kersjes, owner
Date opened: June 2018
Staff: There is one other person who does services (besides myself), my daughter Karen Kersjes.
Hours: We are basically open 9-6 Monday-Saturday, but we largely are open by appointment.
What they offer: We do several different types of massage. We do facials. We have an IPL (intense pulsed light) laser that we do permanent hair removal with. It works on rosacea, fine lines, wrinkles, and a lot of other anti-aging things.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It’s really amazing. It’s amazing to help, especially women that are dealing with hair on their face, and to see the confidence come back, and for them to finally feel like they matter. Then you have the massages, and I love how people feel so much better (at the end of them), and they get rid of stress and they get rid of pain. It’s such a healing journey.
How has our community responded to your business? Very positive. I couldn’t ask for a better community to be in.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? Part of all this, I was born and raised here. I’ve always been a part of this community. The support from everyone is so tremendous. I try to give back. I’m part of the Chamber. I sponsor a cookie walk every December, and the funds all go to help Roy’s Kids, a local nonprofit. Any community activities, I try to participate in and get involved in. You can’t ask for a better place than Oceana County, and especially Hart. It’s just amazing the love everybody has for everybody.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? My favorite thing about the county, really, is just the rural beauty of it. It’s just a beautiful spot. It’s diverse in its population, yet you know everybody. I love being able to walk down the street and know people.
Future plans? I would like to add a few more specialty services and just grow and continue to help people.
Why is it important to shop small and local? If you don’t shop small, if you don’t support your local businesspeople, they’re not going to be here. If you always go to a box store, you’re never ever going to have your small community businesses, and those small community businesses are so rich, and flavorful, and amazing. You can’t get that just anywhere.
You walk into a Hansen’s and they know you, and they’ll bend over backwards to help you. Hegg’s (Furniture) is like that, Lighthouse (Car Care Center) is like that, Brooke’s barber shop (Hart Barber Shop), (attorney) Eric Fox, Kaleb (Klotz) at Farm Bureau. You can’t replace the level of caring that you get from your local businesspeople. For instance, Larson’s (Ace Hardware) and Hansen (Foods), I know for a fact that you could call them last spring, when the fear was high for COVID, they would shop for you and bring it out to your car for you with no contact, before that was a thing. Where else can you find things like that?
Final thoughts? We have to appreciate things we have here in Hart. We have to appreciate who we have, and be there for everybody else. I hope I can be one of those people that supports my local people.