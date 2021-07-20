1274 W. Baseline Rd. in Shelby
(231) 638-8139
A Q&A with Natalie Adams
Date opened: I have two open houses planned, Monday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. I will open and start classes on Tuesday, right after those.
Staff: One, just myself.
Hours: I’m teaching when the parents want me to teach. I’m trying to work around the school schedule, with classes mostly in the evenings.
What they offer: Classical ballet is my forté. I will also teach a little hip hop and jazz routines to the little ones who want to do something a little faster. Some kids need some faster movement.
Why did you open this type of venture? It’s my passion. I’ve been a dance teacher my whole life and I’ve been dancing since I was 3 years old. I had Miss Natalie’s School of Dance in Hart on State Street for 17 years. The overhead got to be too much, so I sold it and bought a farm out at Baseline Road. My husband and I then went on the road for eight years, with his job as an electrical engineer. I also got bucked off a horse and I had neck injuries that required serious surgery, but now I am back for my golden years.
How did you choose the name for your venture? My name is Natalie, pretty simple, and my students have always known me as Miss Natalie. Also, haven is softer than school, because I want a haven of dance and a place for kids to come and exercise and play and be safe.
What is it like to serve our community in this way? I just like knowing everyone. I like knowing the kids and their parents. I love bringing joy to them by watching them do something that I love to do too, which is dance. It’s freedom of expression.
How do you think our community will respond? I hope pretty well because most of my old students now have little kids. I just have a feeling I’m going to get a lot of next generation dancers this time around.
How has this venture allowed you to be more involved in our community? This time it’s more of a club or guild. It’s just a safe haven, a guild for the kids to come and express themselves. Especially with COVID, they need exercise, they need interaction. I have a more private studio. It’s about the kids.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? My favorite things about Oceana County are the sand dunes and the lake. The beauty of this area is why I’m here.
Future plans? I just want to teach as long as my body is physically able to. I plan on going another 10 to 15 years of teaching. My goal is to try and teach for as long as I can.