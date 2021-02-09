Noah’s Bark Pet Salon & Spa
7955 W. Shelby Rd. in Shelby
Phone: 231-861-6522
email: noahsbarkshelby@gmail.com
A Q&A with owner and pet stylist,
Brenda J Samuels
Date opened: October 1, 2014
Staff: Brenda J Samuels
Hours: By appointment (Monday-Friday)
What they offer: One-on-one dog grooming services, as well as a storefront that offers a variety of pet products and custom embroidered kennel blankets, collar bows, bandannas and much more.
Why did you open this type of business? I have always loved dogs and wanted to work with them in some capacity. Having two dogs of my own, I saw a need for grooming services in our area, so I pursued a career through Paragon School of Grooming in Jenison, Mich. and opened my own salon.
How did you choose the name for your business? I have always loved the message of promise and hope that the story of Noah’s Ark provides. I decided to incorporate it with dogs, thus “Noah’s Bark Pet Salon & Spa” and my logo includes all three of my own personal dogs.
Most memorable day at your business? I don’t think there is just one day! Every day that I can make a difference in a dog’s health and well being is memorable to me.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It is incredibly satisfying and fills my heart when I can make a dog and his or her owner happy! I am so thankful that God has gifted me with that ability.
How has our community responded to your business? I have had overwhelming support and referrals from the community, and I am so appreciative!
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I see and communicate with many clients that live full-time, or spend their summers, in our community. This gives me a real chance to listen to personal stories and concerns, which then allows me the opportunity to help make a difference.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I love living and working in a small, close-knit community.
Future plans? I plan to continue offering personalized services and items as well as staying involved in continuing education and trade shows. I’m always open to new and exciting things!
Why is it important to shop small and local? Shopping small and local not only keeps our small towns and community thriving, but choosing to spend your money here causes a ripple effect. You are helping someone pay their bills, put food on their table and support their families. This in turn, means your small business owner is putting that money back into the community.
Final thoughts? The COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging for all of our small businesses. I would like to personally thank all of our loyal customers and I look forward to what’s to come!