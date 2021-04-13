Oldewick Post Gift Shoppe
134 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater
231-869-4322
A Q&A with owner Crystal Babbin
Date opened: This is my 11th season. I am the third owner of this established business.
Staff: I run it myself, but in the summer it does go up to four to six employees.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that varies by the season. I am open seven days a week.
What they offer: We make homemade fudge, and specialize in that. We have a coffee bar, so you can get a cup of espresso or specialty coffee drink and browse our home decor and women’s accessories.
Why did you open this type of business? I wanted to buy fudge one day, and the lady was talking about selling the business, and then things just lined up. It was all about being at the right place at the right time.
How was the name chosen for your business? There is an old tin wall that came from a post office in Whitehall, and it was named after that by a previous owner.
Most memorable day at your business? All of them! I’ve had wonderful customers, and have run the gamut with some crazy, funny stories. There are blood, sweat, tears and laughter within these walls. When I got the store, it was a big deal. It is wonderful to serve my customers. This is not a cookie cutter business, it is a mom and pop shop, with all the specialness and uniqueness of it. It’s about having values.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? I’ve dropped fudge off to the veterans, and I help with school stuff, and provide gift certificates and help for fundraisers.
How has our community responded to your business? You have your locals — the people that serve you — and you have all walks of life, all demographics. It gets quiet for a year-round business, but otherwise it is good. I get a lot of tourists, but I have my regulars that help keep me going.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I think the people - the shared experiences, and the agriculture. It is a beautiful county. You can travel all over, which I did in the service (Babbin is an Air Force veteran) — and nothing beats the beauty we have here, the orchards and fields, and the great outdoors.
Future plans? I think you are always in the works on stuff, as you need to grow your business. I just repainted everything and got new carpet. I have been cleaning and organizing. I have new products. I did recently bring in water fountains and cement work — which are made in the U.S. products.
Why is it important to shop small and local? Because the money you spend goes right back into the community — it is what makes the world go round — it provides taxes for roads and school systems. The better the store does, the more they can give to their employees and back to the community. You are a circle.