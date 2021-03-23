Pentwater Toy Box with Air Fun Kites
167 S. Hancock Street in Pentwater
231-869-7004
An Q&A with owner Kimm Kandalec
Date opened: I bought the business in 2015, but the store itself has been around for a long time.
Staff: Currently and for the last two years, I am it. I would love to have some part-time help.
Hours: My hours change with the seasons. I am open year round and by May, I will be open seven days.
Why did you open this type of business, and how did you choose the name for it? As I mentioned previously, the store was already there and I kept the name.
Most memorable day at your business? I don’t have a day that pops out, but I love it when I get a short person who has never been in a store like mine. They are so excited and sometimes they have a hard time when it’s time to go.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? I love being a part of a small community and knowing my neighbors.
How has our community responded to your business? I think very well, but unfortunately, a lot of people are not here year round, and I am very grateful for those that do and continue to visit all through the year.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? The location.
Future plans? I am looking to retire. I believe that the store itself is a destination for a lot of families when they vacation in Pentwater. It is such a part of our beautiful downtown shopping experience.
Why is it important to shop small and local? Shopping local is very important to the tax structure of towns. It provides jobs and people love to shop. It is a great way to meet people and to watch the kids grow up from year to year. Sadly, online shopping hurts us more each year, so shopping local is vital to keeping brick and mortar shops open.
Final thoughts? It has been a great experience owning this store and my plans are to retire here so that I can enjoy all in a new way.