A Q&A with owner Mary Lulich
Date opened: March 9, 2015 in Shelby, moved to current Hart location July 23, 2020
Staff: Owner and principal creative, Mary Lulich, has 45 years experience in her field, starting with an internship at the Oceana Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College, and has owned several successful businesses. Full-time creative and Addy award-winning designer Megan Polacek, who recently graduated in the top 10 of her class from Kendall College of Art and Design works alongside Lulich. She also employs several part-time staff and high school interns.
Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for foot traffic, and by appointment outside of business hours. Staff are in production before, after and during business hours.
What they offer: Web design/maintenance, logos, business cards, envelopes, letterhead, rack cards, business forms, annual reports, printed t-shirts, vinyl banners, plastic signs, metal signs, stickers, invitations, letterpress, color copies and more. “We are pretty nimble with our turnaround time, and we offer the personalized service you won’t get with a chain print store or an online retailer. We take each project from concept to completion, and you can experience that in our studio. You can feel the paper, and see the quality of the machines we use and the materials we offer.”
Where can people see your work? “On our website, in our office and all over the county and beyond. I currently publish the Oceana Clipper and am the only in-house printer in Oceana County.” Here are some local places to see their work: Big Hart Brewery (billboards), Ivy Cottage (outdoor sign), Peterson Farms (hiring banners), National Asparagus Festival (brochure, signs and banners), Hansen Foods (weekly grocery ad, billboards and deli menu board), Fleming’s Cider (shirts and labels), OCCOA (calendar), menus for numerous area restaurants, and much, much more.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? “I’m so pleased to offer the community my services, so people don’t have to travel 30 minutes one-way or go online.”
How has our community responded to your business? “Exceptionally well! I feel like I am home. I’ve been welcomed with open arms, and so warmly. It has filled me with renewed energy as we enter our sixth year of being an Oceana County Business. This community has been loyal and supportive, and I think most people want to see a small town thrive.”
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? “I am currently a member of the Hart-Silver Lake Chamber. Since my move to Hart, I’ve cut back to focus on the move. I plan to become more involved again in the future. I serve on the OCCOA board and the Discover Oceana board. I think it’s important to give back and help the community as much as possible.”
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? “I get the most pleasure out of the pure beauty of this county which I consider the most beautiful in all of Michigan, especially with the lake, dunes, the fruit orchards and asparagus fields. People know you here, and you get to make a difference. Your efforts matter.”
Future plans? “I would like to offer more marketing, as I am more than a printer, and that’s why I put ‘studio’ on my name. I offer those services, and would like to put emphasis on them for the community.”
Why is it important to shop small and local? We are a community. I think the businesses we have try really hard to make it and care so much about their customers and each other.
Final thoughts? “I think that what’s important to know about us is that we are designers and more than a print shop. We have the tools, the education, the experience, and we listen. As for our area, I would like to see a vocational school in Oceana County with an olympic-size swimming pool. Vocational schools can provide a lifelong career.”