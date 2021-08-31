4616 S. Scenic Dr. in Shelby
Phone:, website: 231-861-6482
A Q&A with owner Rick Dykman
Date opened: Summer of 2021
Staff: Two
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What they offer: Mowing, trimming, weed whipping and other lawn care.
Why did you open this type of business? There wasn’t another one around and it kind of took off on its own.
How did you choose the name for your business? Well, my name is Rick and his name is Doug, so R and D.
Most memorable day at your business? I don’t know. When I get paid.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It’s good. Good people.
How has our community responded to your business? They’ve responded fine. We’ve worked for a lot of the community.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I’m more available to talk to people.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I’ve lived here my whole life.
Future plans? Not right now.
Why is it important to shop small and local? So that we can take care of people and products as they go.