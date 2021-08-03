Located in Hart
231-873-5261, and on Facebook
An interview with owner Pasha Ruggles
Date opened: My mom, Nancy Ruggles, who is legally blind, started it eight years ago. I’ve been doing it for the past three years. She says that they are her recipes and my business.
Staff: Just the two of us. Sometimes I can get my kids to help, but not very often. My mom milks the goat for me and renders the tallow. I add in everything else. It’s the most natural way you can make soap.
Where to find them: We are at the New Era Farmers Market, Pentwater Farmers Market, and we have it at Reflections, Makkedah (Processing) in Elbridge, Goodstuffs in Pentwater, Many Blessings Market in Crystal Valley and Merten’s Farmhouse Market. We do allow orders through our Facebook page as well.
What they offer: Goat milk soaps, bath bombs, and I recently starting putting Michigan beach gems inside the bath bombs, moisturizing shower scrub, solid lotion sticks, pinecone fire starters with citronella in them, and we do scent melts, and my mom hand-makes washcloths.
How did you choose your business’ name? Way back in the 1800s, my great grandpa purchased the land out here, 160 acres, then he pieced it off to his kids. It’s the second biggest springs in lower michigan, it feeds the Pentwater River, 200 gallons a minute. That’s how we got the Big Springs part of the name, and I added the Rugglesville. As for the logo, my mom liked the goat head symbol.
Most memorable day? There was one time I gave a lady a sudsy sack, and she took the paper tag off before she used it the next day. She liked it so much that she made her husband dig through the dumpster to find the paper tag to find out where it came from!
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? I enjoy it, it has been a lot of fun. It is much better to use more natural products.
How has our community responded to your business? We have even shipped overseas to Europe, and have lots of repeat customers. Tourists come into Pentwater and they love it and get hooked on it and so they order it, and we ship it out.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? It has allowed us to donate more. We donate to a lot of Pentwater groups. I dropped off a nice donation basket to the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club just yesterday.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? Lake Michigan, aside from where our roots are, as that definitely would be first. It is beautiful out here.
Future plans? Not at the moment, I’m just trying to keep up. In the wintertime, I make most of the soap, because it has to sit for a month before we can sell it. We have 60 different varieties of soap, and we try to make 50 of each.
Why is it important to shop small and local? People should be into their community more and help their neighbor.