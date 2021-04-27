Studio 49
49 N. State St. in Hart
Phone: 873-0049,
An interview with owner: Katrina Pehrson
Date opened: 2009
Staff: Three stylists
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with special appointments available by request
What they offer: We offer pedicures, manicures, acrylic nails, shellac nails, eyebrow waxing, eyebrow tinting, eyelash perming, eyelash tinting, all sorts of color from highlights to lowlights, and balayage to color correction. We do perms and haircuts for men, women and children. We are a full service salon.
How did you choose your business’ name? I chose Studio 49 because it was a one-room salon at one point, and the 49 is from the street address of 49.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? It is awesome and amazing! A lot of people, especially with Covid going on, can be feeling depressed and they want something to feel good about. It is very joyful to help someone to feel good when they are not feeling their best.
How has our community responded to your business? It has been very positive. They love the cleanliness, the friendliness and the professionalism here.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I donated to Hart Sparks, and I help out with Small Business Saturday and different things with the NAF and things like that. I donate to local fundraisers, and I’ve always given to the school. The Crystal Valley Care Fund is my biggest donation. I am happy to give, and always willing to do what is best for our community.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? It’s small, people care, and we know each other. If you are ever in need, people are willing to help out, and it is beautiful! You can trust people in our community.
Why is it important to shop small and local? We have to keep small businesses going, because if they fail, then it all fails. It is a trickle effect. If we can’t make money, then we can’t spend money, and we can’t stimulate the economy. Small businesses are the heart of America.