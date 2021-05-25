The Artisan
4708 1st St. in New Era
231-259-0113
A Q&A with owner Suri Sierra
Date opened: May 10, 2021
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday
What they offer: Wraps, soups, salads, grilled sandwiches, tamales, quesadillas and burritos.
Why did you open this type of business? Because I’m a cook and I like to feed people.
How did you choose the name for your business? The name was part of the building.
How has our community responded to your business? The community is responding very well.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I like Oceana for all the food that it produces.
Future plans? I would like to introduce more food options.
Why is it important to shop small and local? It is important because it keeps the towns alive.