The Garden Shed
7895 S. 44th Ave. in Montague
Website in progress: TheGardenShedClaybanks.com
A Q&A with owner Teresa Wackernagel
Date opened: May 2004
Staff: Two full-time and one part-time
Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
What they offer: We offer a variety of handmade items from wood working to hand forged items, soaps and candles to baked goods and paintings. I have a licensed kitchen called The Old Farmhouse Bakery that I bake all of my goodies in. We also have two family members that have their items for sale in the Garden Shed — Mammoth Ironworks and its sister company, Lyuba Body Works, along with Wackernagel Creations.
Why did you open this type of business? I opened this business back in 2004 to sell my baked goods. Since then, it has developed into a shop for selling handmade items and also a way to showcase our gardens.
How did you choose the name for your business? The Garden Shed was a name we chose because we have so many gardens to enjoy and with the 100-year-old shed we sell from, it seemed like a good name to have.
Most memorable day at your business? The most memorable days have been just recently when we had a first-time event with other vendors coming on our grounds to sell their hand-crafted items.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? Serving our community has brought me in contact with many people from as far north as Ludington and as far south as South Haven, and of course many people from Chicago and beyond come to the many cottages along the lake for the summer. I enjoy meeting all of these different people and hearing their stories of gardening or baking or whatever. I consider those I have met here as my friends and I have gotten to know them and their families.
How has our community responded to your business? The community has responded well to my business by coming out to the country to see what we have to offer.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? Being a business owner has allowed me to get involved by responding to different events, such as Every Woman’s Place — that put on a photo shoot here and we donated a picture for their drawing.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? My favorite things about Oceana County are the beautiful rolling hills and the landscape that are so picturesque.
Future plans? Our future plans would be to do more events, like the one that just took place here where we have local artisans on the grounds to showcase their items. Many of these artisans have great talent and they do not have a way of showcasing that, so these events give them the opportunity to do so.
Why is it important to shop small and local? The importance of shopping small and local is so that we have an opportunity to show the community what we have to offer. Shopping small makes it more personal, especially when you know who is making your item whether it be a baked good or a piece of art.
Final thoughts? The Garden Shed is a peaceful place for anyone to sit and enjoy the beautiful gardens and scenery. I hope people come out to enjoy it!