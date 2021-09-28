560 S. Hancock St. #5
in Pentwater
Phone: 231-869-3156,
A Q&A
with co-owner Christy Shimaitis
Date opened: May 29, 2021 — we actually have two locations. We opened our Grand Rapids location in March of 2018. We opened our Pentwater location May 2021.
Staff: The store is staffed by myself, Christy, and my mom, Teresa, as well as some of our dearest friends.
Hours: Typically 10-5 p.m., but may vary based on holidays and special events.
What they offer: We offer a lot of specialty items. Gifts, candles, jewelry, pantry items (sauces, dips, soups and much more), along with Michigan made products.
Why did you open this type of business? We love people and gift giving is something we are both very passionate about. We love chatting with our customers, learning about them and helping them pick a little something special for themselves or someone else. Also, we love Pentwater.
How did you choose the name for your business? We just brainstormed and tried to find something that best suited what we had to offer — with ours being a play on words as far as inside oneself and inside the store we liked “The Mason Jar.’’
Most memorable day at your business? Doing the business as mother and daughter allows us to have a lot of fun and most of our days are memorable. We are having a great time doing something we both love. It really doesn’t get any better than that.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? We are absolutely thrilled to be able to participate in community events and able to support as many different groups and events as possible. We love meeting new people, chatting about what brings them to town, seeing friends and family that we haven’t seen in years, but Pentwater always brings us back.
How has our community responded to your business? Oh my word, everyone has been so kind. We feel very well supported and encouraged. The positive feedback and support has been very much appreciated.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? We are learning more about our business peers within our own retail space as well as other opportunities within our community. We are also working to find ways to better support and encourage one another - within our Harbor View retail community, we are always looking for ways to support and build one another up. The existing businesses have been so supportive and it feels great to find such a wonderful “home.”
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? The people. It’s a place we have loved for all of our lives. It’s beautiful and has so much to offer.
Future plans? We are always working to think of new ways to improve our store and our customers’ experience. We aren’t sure what the future holds but we hope it’s something sweet!
Why is it important to shop small and local? This is something we have placed all of our heart and soul into, we believe that to be common with most small business shops and supporting those local folks know you believe in them too and want them to succeed. We truly want customers to come in and enjoy their time in our store. They can get lost, if you will, by enjoying themselves snacking on our free popcorn, perhaps a fountain Coke, a great laugh at some of our humorous products or enjoyment in finding that perfect something. We put a lot of thought into our store and our displays and want people to feel right at home.