Shop Small Series - Windridge Textile Printing

Windridge Textile Printing
Address: 1023 Industrial Dr. in Shelby
Phone: 231-861-5599
Website: windridgetextile.com
A Q&A with owner Dustin Waller
Date opened: 1990
Staff: Troy Near, Brandan Pranger and Dave Near
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
What they offer: Full custom screen printing shop with embroidery, signs, banners, vehicle graphics, wayfinding signs, interior and exterior signs, direct vinyl and more. Our work ranges from something very basic to something very complex.
Why did you want to own this type of business? I had worked here since the summer or two around my senior year, and I really knew the shirt side. I ended up managing the place, and we grew a little bit more and had to hire more. We kept growing and I thought I could make a go of it. We have such a good niche with the area businesses and schools. I treat almost everybody like a friend. If they are not already my friend, I get to know them and about their family. I try not to just get them in here and get them out. We have a good clientele base.
Most memorable day at your business? Most days are! We have a lot of visitors and friends, and they think this is like a coffee shop. We have lots of laughs shared with them over a cup of coffee and a donut.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? I get so much joy and so do my employees seeing the customer be satisfied, get what they are asking for and what they are looking for. I know, for the most part, they are going to be a repeat customer, and be a customer for a long time, because they are impressed with what we do. We meet their needs and try to exceed them.
How has our community responded to your business? I would say quite well for the location we are in, for being in the Industrial Park for the number of years we have and before that it was really out of a house. There are people I run into that say I didn’t even know you were there! I will have someone pop in and say I’ve driven by here and wondered what you guys do? As far as they’ve responded, I have a lot of loyal customers. In a world where loyalty is a hard word to use, I can say that I have a lot of loyal customers — they come back year after year after year. We don’t give up! The loyalty and the relationship in this area has really shown through.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I’m on the chamber, and I was the Rec president for the Shelby Rec Club. I’m a trustee at Shelby Road Baptist Church. I try to be as involved as I can. I used to be part of a business group that met in New Era. I’ve also coached for youth sports.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? I would have to say the change of seasons, as I have likes about all of them. Fall for hunting and football. Spring for the flowers and new customers and opening of new businesses. Summer for, well - we live in Michigan - it is awesome! Winter I’m beginning to like less and less. It’s the change of seasons to the local support from farmers to schools to municipalities.
Future plans? We have some future endeavors we are working on.
Why is it important to shop small and local? I just had a guy explain it to me yesterday. He owns a business and normally buys shirts for his workers each Christmas, but with a skeleton crew, he wasn’t able to. So when he got some extra money from his stimulus, he still wanted to do that. He came in here and ordered the shirts. He could have gone somewhere else, but he said he wouldn’t even think of going somewhere else. That’s what it’s about.
Final thoughts? Other business owners might not know this, but I would tell people to go to them for certain things that I don’t offer. It’s just one of these things that you hope others do too in this area. In the time we are in, it is how we can keep the doors open, and as long as people keep supporting us, we’ll keep providing good products for a long time in the future.