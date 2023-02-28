MEARS – The "7 Slot" year has arrived! The Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion Board is getting ready for their biggest year yet. The event will occur at Golden Township Park from June 1-4, where an estimated 1,500 Jeep vehicles from across the country will be driven and on display. For seven years now, the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion continues to unite Jeepers and enthusiasts from all over to share their passion for Jeeps and the lifestyle.
Jeep enthusiasts and owners can take part in a Show & Shine contest, a Blessing of the Dunes, Jeep Church, a Performance Marketplace with exhibitors, sand dune riding and various social events.
For a full schedule of events, activities, event locations and to register as a participant, head to www.SLSDJeepInvasion.com. Follow along on Facebook @SLSDJeepInvasion.