MEARS — Silver Lake United Voice (SLUV) is a grassroots effort in Golden Township, who have been pursuing septic ordinance changes for over two years to impact the water quality in Silver Lake.
The Golden Township Board upon learning that SLUV was pursuing septic reform after the rejection of a sewer system by area property owners charged the group with not only developing a revised ordinance, but to also show that the affected property owners favor the change. After developing the recommended changes and communicating that information, SLUV has now released an online survey as part of a workshop on Silver Lake water quality. It was presented by the Silver Lake Improvement Board that took place at the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Golden Township property owners are asked to complete the survey which can be found at www.silverlakeunitedvoice.org. The survey is designed to allow respondents to voice their support or opposition to each element of the proposed ordinance changes.
Since 2019, SLUV has been working on common sense changes to the Golden Township Septic ordinance with the goal of reducing the amount of harmful septic output that is adversely affecting the Silver Lake water quality. There are three changes being proposed to reform existing Golden Township Ordinance 15, Section 4.39:
1. Mandatory inspection of all township septic systems every five years,
2. Septic systems within 200 feet of a body of water, will be required to add an ATU (Advanced Treatment Unit) onto their existing septic system. (This is a change from current code that requires ATUs within 100 feet of a body of water.)
3. Enforcement provisions for lack of septic system maintenance or failing to upgrade when warranted (defined as possible replacement of septic systems if it fails inspection and/or addition of an ATU on the current system).
For more information contact Guy Reese at slunitedvoice@gmail.com. For more information on Silver Lake United Voice visit www.silverlakeunitedvoice.org.