The city of Hart played host to three seasonal events Saturday, Feb. 5 as part of the 2022 Winterfest.
The festivities kicked off with a Soup Walk that allowed the public to taste-test soups from 10 local restaurants. Restaurants involved included: Stella’s Coffee House, Kristi’s Pour House, Pink Elephant Diner, Big Hart Brewing Co., La Probadita, Hart Pizza, Open Hearth Grille, The Bakery on the Corner, Lakeside Family Fitness & Wellness Center and La Fiesta. For $5, each person was given a punch card to be used at each stop, with the last stop allowing them to cast a final vote for their favorite soup.
“This has been such a great event for the community to get out and just walk around town,” Deborah Windell, owner of Lakeside Family Fitness & Wellness Center said. “We prepared enough soup for 100 people and we ran out by 1 o’clock. The turnout was incredible.”
Those who preferred outdoor activities took to the Hart Fairgrounds for the Vintage Snowmobile Show, where over 100 snowmobiles were on display.
Hart Lake played host to the final event, the Oceana County Farm Bureau Ice Fishing Tournament was comprised of more than 50 two-person teams. Teams took their best catches to the West Michigan Research Center afterward for a final weigh-in.
Winners for both the Soup Walk and ice fishing contest have yet to be announced as of press time.