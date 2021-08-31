Families in Oceana County are invited to pick up a bag of free healthy produce when the Veggie Van makes a stop in Hart soon.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021: Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine—Hart at 2481 N. 72nd Ave. in Hart from 2-3:30 p.m.
The goal of the Veggie Van program is to ensure that fruit and vegetables are available to people, especially to those who may otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring regionally grown, top-quality fruit and vegetables, is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. The bags of produce will be given out on a first-come first-served basis in a drive-up fashion for ease and convenience. All volunteers distributing the produce will be wearing masks.
“Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is excited to again share free healthy fresh fruits and vegetables this summer with our rural area communities in convenient outdoor locations,” said Drew Dostal, president of both Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Gerber Memorial Hospital. “We are pleased to have this partnership with the YMCA that allows us to offer healthy produce. Along with our second series of Culinary Medicine classes coming up in early October, we are helping residents to eat nutritious food, an important element for overall health and wellbeing.”
The event will be drive-through style and participants are asked to remain in their cars and follow the signs.