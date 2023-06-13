One hundred fifty-nine runners took the start in the annual Ryan Walsworth Spear-It 5K run at Silver Lake last Saturday.
Jesse McCurdy, 21 of Anderson, Indiana, was the top overall finisher completing the course in 16:54.1. Twelve-year-old Emma Miller of Hart was the top female finisher, completing the course in 22:27.0.
The following are the top 10 overall finishers:
Jesse McCurdy, Anderson, Indiana, 16:554.1; Wyatt Dean, Mears, 17:10.8; Jude Meldrum-Roy, Muskegon, 18:05.6; Josef Bromley, Walkerville, 19:09.4; Trent Kling, Colorado Springs, Colorado. 20:32.3; Ryan Nienhuis, Mears, 21:16.4; Daniel Beckman, Shelby, 21:45.5; Emma Miller, Hart, 22:27.0; Scott Bishop, Chatfield, Ohio, 22:50.4; Trevor Payne, Pentwater, 23:47.6.