Ace scored at Benona Shores Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Brock Whitt scored a hole-in-one at Benona Shores on July 23. Whitt, a native of Golden, Colorado, used a 7-iron from 167 yards out to get the hole-in-one on the No. 10 hole. It was witnessed by Paul Negris.