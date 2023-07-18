Several golfers have scored big shots at Benona Shores in recent weeks.
Four different holes on the course had holes-in-one since the month began.
Craig Johnson had an ace on the 13th hole as he used a 5-iron to go 183 yards and score the hole-in-one last Saturday.
Gary Blohm earned a hole-in-one on the 12th hole as he used a pitching wedge to earn the feat from 120 yards away July 11.
On July 2, Ron Bitson scored an ace on the ninth hole. He used a utility wood to score the hole-in-one from 170 yards out.
David Burmeister scored a hole-in-one using a 7-iron at the No. 18 hole at a distance of 170 yards back July 1.
An eagle was scored by Marc Needham on No. 7 as he used a driver and a 9-iron from 320 yards away.