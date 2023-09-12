SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams were the runner-up at the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Scottville’s Riverside Park.
The Pirates’ girls were second to Ludington while the boys team was second to Reed City.
Hart’s Alyson Enns won with a time of 18:56.56. The Pirates had three runners in the top seven with Lexie Beth Nienhuis finishing sixth and Natalie Roseman taking seventh. Lauren Pretty was 13th and Lilly Hopkins was 15th to round out Hart’s scoring.
Robert Jazwinski III, just a freshman, won comfortably for the Pirates with a time of 15:50.18. He finished over 45 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
The Pirates had three runners in the top eight with Max State finishing fifth and Tyler Vanderzanden was eighth. Rounding out the Pirates’ boys team score was Jack Slotman at 12th and Avery Guikema at 16th.
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:56.56. 6-Lexie Beth NienHuis, 20:46.19. 7-Natalie Rosema. 13-Lauren Pretty, 22:16.28. 15-Lilly Hopkins, 22:24.16. 18-Kenai Kokx, 23:14.03. 32-Brookyln Carter, 24:55.84. 34-Harriet Kidder, 25:01.92. 35-Abigail Studer, 25:15.36. 47-Jennifer De Brot, 28:14.71. 55-Anaya VanderZwaag, 31:31.26.
Hart boys: 1-Robert Jazwinski III, 15:50.18. 5-Max Stitt, 17:22.78. 8-Tyler Vanderzanden, 17:59.08. 12-Jack Slotman, 18:09.13. 16-Avery Guikema, 18:18.02. 20-Pascal Miller, 18:29.07. 21-Aiden Schaner, 18:52.52. 28-Carson Ackley, 19:04.74. 32-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:13.15. 36-Caden VanGelderden, 20:00.57. 39-Josh Bustos, 20:28.14. 41-Owen VanderVlucht, 21:13.79. 42-Rhet Johnson, 21:19.92. 43-Peter Tuinstra, 21:23.22.