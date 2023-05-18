MUSKEGON — Hart’s girls soccer team snapped a six-game losing skid with an 8-0 non-conference victory against Muskegon on May 17.
“It took a little bit for (us) to adjust to the physical play of the Big Reds,” said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.
The Pirates earned a free kick outside the penalty area, and sophomore Devyn Adams sent a shot in the top right corner for a 1-0 lead just eight minutes into the contest.
On another free kick outside the box, senior Julia Greiner scored. Greiner was fouled while in the box in the waning minutes of the first half, and she scored the penalty kick for a 3-0 Hart lead.
“From here, the flood gates would open for (us),” Gilbert said.
Sandy Salgado scored with 14 minutes to play in the first half, and she was followed shortly thereafter on a goal by Brianna Arjona. Greiner completed a hat trick in the first half by scoring a goal on a feed from Mariana VanAgtmael, making the game 6-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Greiner and Salgado each scored goals for the difference.