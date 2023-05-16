HESPERIA — Hart’s baseball team split its West Michigan Conference Rivers doubleheader with Hesperia on May 9 as the Pirates won 10-3 in the opener and the Panthers exacted revenge in the nightcap, 9-8.
“The top of our lineup has been strong. It’s been our strength. When we put it together and we get past the top to the middle of our lineup to our middle and bottom of our lineup contributing, that’s when we’re really effective,” said Hart coach David Riley.
Ty Schlukebir earned the victory for Hart in the opener. He allowed three runs, all earned, on five hits, three walks and nine strikeouts. Avery Guikema threw two innings of relief.
At the plate, Blake Weirich led the team with a 4-for-5 performance with three RBIs. Schlukebir went 3-for-5, and Mitchell Slade was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Hesperia rallied from an 8-2 deficit after two innings to earn the victory, 9-8.
Hesperia’s Travis Kurtz came through with a key hit in the game.
“The cool thing with Travis is he could have two of the worst swings you’ll ever see, but with two strikes, you know he’s going to hit the ball,” said Hesperia coach Ty Yakel. “The kid never gives up an at-bat.”
“Game two wasn’t about our offense,” Riley said. “We just needed three outs. Tip the cap to them because they went out and took it. My guys know that.”
Schlukebir went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Weirich joined Carter Ramseyer in going 2-for-3 with an RBI each. Noah Smith hit a double. Clayton Riley and Tyler VanderZanden each had hits with Riley getting one RBI and VanderZanden getting two RBIs.