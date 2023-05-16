SHELBY — Hart and Shelby finished in a tie for fifth at the West Michigan Conference Rivers jamboree hosted by Shelby May 9 at Oceana Golf Club.
North Muskegon won with a score of 183 followed by Ravenna with a 195. Hart and Shelby each scored a 246. Hesperia finished seventh with a 251.
Co-medalist honors went to Avery Freeland and Logan Pike, both from North Muskegon, as each shot a 42.
Carson Claeys led Shelby with a 49, finishing in three-way tie for eighth with Ravenna’s Tyler Bradtmueller and Drew Mabrito. Ignacio Ortiz (59), Mason Garcia (68 and Bishop Lee (70) filled out Shelby’s score. Also playing was Eligh Brown (71).
Vincent Found led Hesperia with a 58. He was followed by Alex Scott (59), Eli Edens (67) and Logan Kammer (67). Evan Fuentes (80) also played.
Jack Thompson was the top Pirate with a 60. Braydan Baron (61), Zane Thomas (62) and Nikolas Michael (63) all factored into Hart’s scoring. Also playing was Bryce Jorissen (69).