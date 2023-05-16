HESPERIA — Hart’s softball team edged Hesperia in the opening game of a West Michigan Conference Rivers doubleheader on May 9, 13-11, then capped the sweep with a 17-6 victory.
“Sometimes, the bounces you get can be funky in certain games,” said Hart coach Dean DeVries. “I feel like in that second game, when Kelsey (Copenhaver) is on, she is a little bit different pitcher than Gabby Quijas.
“Just staying in it, keeping your mind focused in the game helps us make plays,” DeVries said.
Gabby Quijas pitched for Hart, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits and six walks.
“We just cut down on our mistakes. Certain mistakes we keep making over and over. With three girls we have, they’re first-year players, and they’re all three seniors. That’s tough to have,” said Hesperia coach Rick Martin.
“We’re not young, we’re just inexperienced, just inexperienced. They play hard, and that’s all you can ask.”
Leading the Pirates at the plate was Makenna Carrier with three hits including two doubles and three RBIs. Seven other Pirates had a hit each.
“The first game, we kept making blunders,” DeVries said, referring to the 10 errors the Pirates made. “We were fortunate to come out with two wins.”
Lacey McCallum had three hits for the Pirates.
Kelsey Copenhaver pitched four innings, limited the Panthers to a hit and struck out nine. Nora Chickering pitched the final inning, and she allowed a hit and a run.
Carrier again had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4. Julia Bishop had two hits.
“Makenna is a freshman, and I had her down further in the lineup just so she could get used to varsity ball,” DeVries said. “She’s one of our girls that puts in a lot of time in off-season. She plays travel ball.
“She really attacks the first pitch she saw.
“Julia just knows how to hit the ball, and she hits the ball really well,” he said.
Makayla Rockwell, Kelsey Copenhaver, Leah Walker and Abby Hicks each had hits for Hart.
Alex Glenn had two RBIs for the Panthers.