The Hart softball team won its third straight district title on Saturday, defeating Shelby, 24-0, in three innings, in the MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal, and beating Mason County Central, 10-7, in the district final.
The first game was all Hart from the start. It scored nine runs in the first inning and 15 in the second inning to force a three-inning mercy.
Makenna Carter went 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs and Ambrielle Duncan went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Gabby Quijas pitched all three innings, allowed one hit and struck out seven.
The second game is where things got crazy. It was a hot and muggy day, and the players were feeling it. That did not stop the Hart dugout from being energetic all day long.
“When that energy happens, things just build off of each other and you almost create your own momentum,” Hart softball coach Dean DeVries said. “Because once the other team makes a mistake, then that talking just gets more and more loud, and you almost can’t shake it.”
Hart was down 5-3 in the third inning when thunderstorms entered the area, causing the game to be delayed for about two hours. DeVries said the delay stopped the momentum that Mason County Central was starting to gain.
“Both teams were dealing with a little bit of just wearing down after it being so hot,” DeVries said. “Then you sit for that long and it’s like ‘oh boy, we’re playing now in 12 minutes.’ We got warmed up and got right back on the field because they didn’t know what was going to happen with the weather.
“There were so many situations where you could have come up with an excuse. And I feel like our kids just rolled with the punches and just battled and you would expect that from a team that has a ton of seniors, but we have two seniors on our team. So to get that out of a young group was just really special to watch as a first year head coach and it was incredible.”
After the delay, Hart outscored Central, 7-2, the rest of the way to clinch its third straight district title, a first for DeVries, who is in his first season as the softball coach at Hart.
“It was really nice to be able to continue that tradition and the way our kids played, kind of made me more proud than the actual event itself,” he said. “No matter how that game turned out, I was just so proud of their effort and their grit and their resilience when it came to.”
Gabryella Schmieding had a hit and three RBIs in the win. Quijas pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief in this one, allowing just one run on four hits. She struck out three.
Hart will take on Kingsley in an MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Saturday, June 10 at Traverse City St. Francis High School.