HART — Hart's track teams ran past North Muskegon on Tuesday, May 9, the final West Michigan Conference Rivers dual for the Pirates.
The girls team defeated the Norse, 112.5 to 23.5. The boys team won, 70-66.
Shelbie Chopinis was a double winner as she won the shot put and discus. The Pirates also had event victories in the 200-meter with Savanna Owens, the 400 with Rosemary Hernandez, the 800 with Jessica Jazwinski and 3,200 with Lauren Pretty. Hart swept the hurdles events with Laura Bitely winning the 100 hurdles and Jasmyne Villanueva winning the 300 hurdles. Addie Hovey won the high jump, Lilly Hopkins took the pole vault and Aspen Boutell was victorious in the long jump.
Hart took all four relays, too. Bitely, Hovey and Boutell teamed with Kelly VanderKodde to win the 400 relay. Boutell, Hopkins, Hovey and Addison Hain won the 800 relay. Bitely, Villanueva and Jazwinski were joined by Abby Pretty to win the 1,600 relay. Alyson Enns, Brooklyn Carter and Kenai Kokx were joined by Jaxwinski for the win in the 3,200 relay.
The boys track team also won the dual with several first-place winners, led by Kellen Kimes who won both the shot put and discus and Clayton Ackley with victories in the 800 and 3,200. Revin Gale won the 100, Wyatt Dean took the 1,600 and Caleb Westerbeek was victorious in the 100 hurdles. Austin Martinez won the pole vault.
Gale ran with Eman Hertzler, JoseLuis Andaverde and Easton Vanderzwaag to win the 400 relay. Ackley and Dean ran with Caleb Bitely and Guillermo Ortega to win the 1,600 relay.