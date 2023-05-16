Hesperia was the top county school at the West Michigan Conference Rivers jamboree hosted May 10 at The Colonial in Hart.
The Panthers shot a 238 to finish fifth. Hart was the sixth and final school with a 245. Shelby did not have a complete team. North Muskegon won the jamboree with a score of 191.
North Muskegon’s Logan Pike earned medalist honors with a 42.
Shelby’s Carson Claeys was the top county finisher as he was 11th with a 51.
Vincent Sounds led Hesperia with a 56. He was in a two-way tie for 14th with Mason County Central’s Ryan Budzynski. Alex Scott shot a 57, Evan Fuentes a 58 and Taylor Ackenberg a 59 to round out the Panthers’ score. Logan Kammer (67) and Eli Edens (73) also played.
Braydon Baron was his team’s leader with a 58. He was followed by Ty Thomas (60), Jack Thompson (61) and Diego Escamilla (64). Also playing for Hart were Bryce Jorissen and Nikolas Michael, each scoring a 66.
Shelby’s Ignacio Cortez (66) and Bishop Lee (67) played, too.