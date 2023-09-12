FREMONT — Hesperia’s boys cross country team finished in fifth place out of five complete teams in the White Division of Fremont’s Hill and Bale Invitational last Saturday.
The Panthers are paced by Andrew Sherburn’s 11th place finish with at time of 19:22.30. Zack Temple was 18th with a time of 20:02.10. Nathan Ruhstorfer was 28th (21:46.23), Kolt Milner was 32nd (23:36.63) and Lance Smith rounded out the scoring with a 35th place finish (24:45.07). Also running were Matice Nichols (37th, 25:02.74) and Dain Kraus (38th, 26:15.71).
Hesperia did not have a complete girls team with three runners. Rokhaya Ruhstorfer led the Panthers with a 27th place finish (27:53.08). Also running were Elyssa Wright (31st, 34:07.99) and Lesly Coronado (32nd, 34:08.54).