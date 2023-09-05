FREMONT — Hesperia’s boys and girls cross country teams finished third of three schools at the Newaygo County Meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Branstrom Park in Fremont.
Fremont, Grant, Hesperia and White Cloud sent teams to the event. Grant did not have complete teams.
Hesperia’s boys were led by junior Andrew Sherburn, who finished the race in 20 minutes, 52.21 seconds, and was ninth overall. Freshman Nathan Ruhstorfer was 15th (22.28.11). Rounding out the Panthers’ scoring was sophomore Zach Temple (26:13.50), sophomore Kolt Milner (26:25.97) and Dain Kraus (27:59.63).
Also running for the Panthers was Matice Nichols (30:08.16), Lance Smith (30:16.66) and Jacob Priese (37:16.44).
Hesperia’s girls were led by freshman Rokhaya Ruhstorfer, who was 13th with a time of 31:25.71. Also running for the Panthers were freshman Chloe Cryderman (36:10.71), freshman Lesly Coronado (36:33.38), freshman Lyla Coronado (36:39.32) and sophomore Elyssa Wright (38:10.51).