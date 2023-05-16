HESPERIA — Hesperia softball split its games at its tournament Saturday, defeating Orchard View, 13-6, in the opening game but falling to Spring Lake, 9-3, in the second game.
Ali Townsend had three hits for the Panthers in the game with Lacey McCallum and Kayla Rumsey each getting three RBIs.
Molly Norris pitched for 4 2/3 innings with McCallum pitching 1 1/3 innings to combine for the victory. Norris struck out three and McCallum one.
In the second game, McCallum pitched the complete game, getting two strikeouts. She had two RBIs at the plate.