HESPERIA — Hesperia’s football team dropped a 28-7 decision to White Cloud in a non-conference contest last Friday at home against the Indians.
It was the Panthers’ 2023 home debut after playing their first two games on the road, a victory at Muskegon Heights and a loss to St. Louis.
Brock Bolles went 5-for-11 passing for 53 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He threw the score to Ian Fox, one of three catches for 32 yards. Blake Sayer also had a catch for 20 years.
Skylar Stalbaum led the ground attack with 103 yards on 17 carries. Sayer added 27 yards on four carries.
On defense, Stalbaum had 10 tackles to lead the Panthers (1-2). Noah walker added nine tackles followed by Eli Edens with six, Wyatt Roberson with five, Thor Klaus with three and Blake Hernandez had two.
Edens had an interception of a White Cloud (2-1) pass.
Sayer had two kick returns that totaled 74 yards.
Hesperia plays the first of two road games on Friday when the Panthers open West Michigan Conference Rivers Division play at North Muskegon. The Norse (3-0) are ranked No. 2 in the debut of the Michigan Associated Press Poll.