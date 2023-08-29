MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — Hesperia’s football opened the 2023 campaign with a 22-0 victory on the road at Muskegon Heights in a game that only lasted a little more than a quarter.
The game was stopped with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter after the Tigers (0-1) suffered an injury to one of their 12 players that were suited up for the contest. With the injury, it brought to a halt the contest.
“Even coming into this game, our guys, all of the guys and every guy that I have in here are buying in,” said Hesperia coach Tyler Fehler. “I know (they have) a way better concept of what we’re doing offensively and defensively. I kind of knew what we were going to see.”
Fehler worked and coached at Muskegon Heights for four years, and he knew the Tigers — even shorthanded — were going give Hesperia a fight.
“Them boys are tough. They play tough, but we did execute very well,” Fehler said.
The Panthers (1-0) opened their season playing well as running lanes were opened up by the offensive line to allow for Wyatt Roberson and Skyler Stalbaum to gain ground against the Tigers.
Quarterback Kohen Witte threw a pass to Tyler Weiss to score the game’s first touchdown from 33 yards out, and Witte connected with Thor Klaus for the two-point conversion early in the first quarter.
After an interception by Klaus near midfield that took the Panthers to the Tigers’ 9, Stalbaum was able to get to the edge and score a touchdown. Witte threw to Ian Fox for the two-pointer for a 16-0 lead with 5:46 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a Muskegon Heights punt, Hesperia scored on its third possession of the game. Witte threw to Fox for touchdown on a 31-yard pass, but the ensuing conversion failed for the 22-0 score with 9:54 remaining in the first half.
Muskegon Heights was stymied again on offense, and just a handful of plays into Hesperia’s fourth offensive series, the game was called.
“I could just tell we had a lot of young guys playing, and we had a lot of stuff that we can build off of,” Fehler said. “Everybody’s playing together. I want to credit the (offensive) line… Our quarterback had time to throw. He made good reads… We had the holes to run.”
Witte finished 2-of-5 passing for 64 yards and the two touchdowns. Stalbaum had 54 yards rushing on five carries, and Witte had 22 yards on three carries. Roberson had 12 yards on two carries.
Hesperia limited Muskegon Heights to 9 yards of offense.
Hesperia will travel a bit farther this week as the Panthers head to St. Louis to face the Sharks. St. Louis — hailing from the Tri-Valley Conference’s White Division — opened with Saranac and lost, 44-6.
Fehler was not concerned about the lack of playing time his players received because of the shortened contest last Friday.
“We got 23 guys, and we got a quarter and a half of live action,” he said. “I saw that the same stuff was going to happen throughout the game. We were feeling what it was like to feel fatigued and start fighting back. That’s something, these kids are going to fight hard.”
Fehler said with the goal remaining a playoff berth for the Panthers and their roster of 23, having the shortened game will allow him to keep his team fresh going forward.