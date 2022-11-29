All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the 2022 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.
The local competition will be held Saturday December third at 9 am at the Shelby Middle School Gym. Winners may progress to district and state free throw competitions. Registration forms are available at your school office.
Registration is available before the event, and by calling Knights of Columbus youth director Nathan Kroon at 231-845-5436. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and parental consent. Contestants will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants are recognized for their participation.