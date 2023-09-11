MANISTEE — Jacob Scharp tallied a hat trick, but the Manistee boys soccer team enjoyed the kind of scoring balance the Mariners’ fans have become accustomed to in Monday night’s 8-0 win over visiting Hart.
Manistee needed just one more goal to end the game early in the second half Tuesday night, but the youthful Hart Pirates refused to allow it until under 15 minutes remained in regulation of the West Michigan Conference game in Manistee.
“We’ve got to want to battle from the start,” said Hart coach Joe Gilbert. “We have to have that performance we had in the second half from the first minute. We have to dig, we have to want to battle and not give up those inches.
“Manistee’s a good team, and we’re very, very young. I like to see that battle. I’ve got a sophomore striker, Adrian Belmares who has already doubled his goal total from last year to this.
“I’ve got a couple of juniors that are stepping up big in Tyler Karios-Mendez, Adan Cruz and Emmanuel Ortega who have been filling spots.”
Gilbert added that he has 10 sophomores starting, and he’s been rotating starters to see who can do what. The Pirates are just figuring it out.
Hart struggled to find any openings in the more experienced Mariners’ defense, and put the ball on frame just three times in the entire contest.
For the Mariners, it was their third straight win after stumbling to a pair of stalemates, and set the stage for Wednesday night’s big West Michigan Conference showdown against arch rival Ludington.
“They made it tough on us every goal,” Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. “It was good to see, especially in those situations.
“We’re only so deep, and I’m definitely not putting my goalie (Grayson Prince) at a striker I can tell you that much. We just made some sight adjustments, put some guys in and got some different looks.
“Both teams competed. Both teams (showed) good sportsmanship and great class. It makes the game pleasant, except maybe for the score line.”
Jacob Scharp struck first for the Mariners, getting them board less than six minutes into the contest. Miles Joseph set up the play and was credited with an assist.
Hart then presented the Mariners with their next scoring opportunity eight minutes in when the Pirates were called for a foul, and Luke Senters knocked in the penalty kick of a 2-0 Manistee lead at 21:16 of the first half.
Oliver Holtgren made it 3-0 seven minutes later following a pass from Luke Smith, and the Mariners scored twice more before half to make it 5-0 at the break.
Jack O’Donnell nailed the first with going to Scharp, and O’Donnell scored again three minutes later. Hart simply had no answers.
Mason Robinson scored the first goal of the second half on a header, Scharp tallied his second of the game on an assist from Robinson and Drew Mendians assisted on Scharp’s last goal.
Hart fell to 2-6-0 overall and 0-4-0 WMC and is next scheduled to travel to Reed City on Friday.