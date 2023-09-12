MESICK — Pentwater’s cross country teams were the runner-up at the initial West Michigan D League jamboree of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Mesick.
The Falcons’ boys were second behind Mason County Eastern, scoring 46 points to Eastern’s 34.
“Super excited that I was able to run all 18 of my varsity runners,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
For the Pentwater boys, Abe VanDunien finished in first place with a time of 16:56.21. Luke Niedzielski finished in fifth place with a time of 18:24.09 for MCE.
“Very exciting to see (VanDunien) go neck and neck with Kyle Redman from Mesick,” Fatura said. “It was an all-out sprint at the end. Super fun to see Abe win. He was happy with how he ran.”
Walkerville had one runner participate with Aaron Mascorro finishing 15th with a time of 20:24.62.
Pentwater girls: 8-Bailey Case, 25:07.91. 12-Abby Hughes, 26:20.21. 19-Ireland Breitner, 29:43.08. 21-Lily Smith, 30:34.41. 22-Lauren Davis, 30:57.54. 24-Charlie Swanger, 31:44.73. 29-AnnaViolet Jeruzal, 33:31.36. 30-Makenna Hasil, 40:02.83. 31-Aubrianna Foster, 43:06.77.
Pentwater boys: 1-Abe VanDunien, 16:56.21. 6-Mitchell Daniels, 18:31.84. 14-Wyatt Roberts, 20:22.25. 19-Ben Merten, 21:24.81. 21-Bode Powell, 22:06.23. 25-Tyler Douglas, 22:32.28. 32-Nathan Macher, 24:05.20.