MEARS — Pentwater’s golf team was edged by Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in a seven-school match-up at Golden Sands Golf Course near Silver Lake last Thursday.
Tri-Unity shot a 158, edging Pentwater by four shots. Ludington was third with a 181 followed by Muskegon Catholic with an 185. The Ludington JV was fifth (202), Pentwater’s JV was sixth (219) and Tri-Unity’s JV was seventh (247).
Medalist honors went to Tri-Unity Christian’s Owen Rosendall, who shot a 36. Andrew Kolenda of Pentwater was the runner-up with a 38. Alivia Kolenda shot a 39 for a two-way tie for third with Tri-Unity’s Hezekiah Nobel. Elias Marjasalo shot a 42 for sixth. Hunter Cornelisse rounded out the varsity scores with a 44.