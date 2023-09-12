BUCKLEY — Pentwater’s boys cross country team finished fifth at the Buckley Invitational last Saturday while the girls were ninth.
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen finished second overall with a time of 15:58.34.
“It was an awesome day of racing,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was gorgeous out. Out of my 15 runners, 10 set (personal records, and) some were really big PRs, too.
“Abe… was thrilled to break into the 15s, and he set his own school record again,” she continued. “Mitchell Daniels medaled, too.”
Leading the girls for Pentwater was Bailey Case, who finished 26th with a time of 22:37.14. Fatura said the time was Case’s personal best.
Pentwater girls: 26-Bailey Case, 22:37.14. 53-Abby Hughes, 25:17.80. 64-Lily Smith, 27:44.58. 65-Ireland Breitner, 27:44.63. 68-Lauren Davis, 28:42.63. 74-Charlie Swanger, 31:54.69.
Pentwater boys: 2-Abe VanDuinen, 15:58.34. 13-Mitchell Daniels, 17:17.56. 41-Wyatt Roberts, 19:11.56. 50-Ben Merten, 20:07.92. 59-Bode Powell, 20:40.98. 60-Tyler Douglas, 20:46.64. 73-Nathan Macher, 23:01.27.