BEAR LAKE — Pentwater’s grip continued to be firm on the West Michigan D League, Tuesday, May 9, as the Falcons scored a 164 at Wolf River Golf Park in Bear Lake.
Pentwater defeated Mesick by more than 50 shots — the Bulldogs scored a 219. Bear Lake shot a 232.
The Falcons swept the top four spots and had golfers finish in six of the top seven spots. Hunter Cornelisse was the medalist as he shot a 39. Andrew Kolenda was the runner-up with a 40 followed by Alivia Kolenda’s 42 and Tyler Douglas’s 43.
“Hunter Cornelisse was back in the game today dropping putts and making pars,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. “Second place was Drew Kolenda (40) with beautiful drives and an almost chip in from the bunker even.”
Also playing for the Falcons were Elias Marjsalo (44), Nathan Macher (49), Bode Powell (57), Jack Roberts (59), Aiden Henry (70) and Sam Gaylord (80).