BRETHREN — Each team had five shots on goal, but it was the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets who made more of their chances to escape with a hard-earned 3-1 victory over Shelby in the MHSAA Division 4 district final Thursday at Brethren.
The Tigers were 30 minutes late getting to the game after their bus broke down on the way, and the Comets players sat in the shade by the concessions building as the temperature soared into the 90s under the unrelenting sun.
It didn't seem to adversely affect them, however, as they battled the Tigers from the kickoff and never backed down against Shelby's defensive pressure.
"They were the No. 1 seed for a reason," Shelby coach Pete Peterson said of the Comets. "I think they've lost three times, and all three of them were to bigger division schools.
"I knew we were going to be up against it. They played real physical against our best scorer early and that played with her head a little bit.
"Once we fixed that and got her going again she was fine. Then (we) got a really nice goal from Alyse Erickson. Alyse has hit six or seven this year. That one was exceptional.
"She's capable. I have three or four girls who that are capable of that same shot. She just happened to score it."
NMC opened a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the first half when Jan VanNoord finished an attack with a well placed shot that found its way past the keeper.
Peterson blamed the Tigers defense for directly creating the Comets' opportunity, not making the correct switch as VanNoord got the ball.
VanNoord would tally the second goal of the game as well seven minutes later, racing down the middle through the Shelby defense to put the Tigers in a 2-0 hole at the half.
Aubrey Klotz provided the assist on Erickson’s goal, which came 18 minutes into the second half and drew the Tigers within a goal of the Comets at 2-1.
But the Comets restored their two-goal lead when they were awarded a free kick and Joana Folgas placed a shot in the upper corner from 40 yards out that eluded Shelby’s keeper.
“My goalie (Mya Ramos) is 4-foot something tall. If you’re smart, you’re going to put it in that corner,” Peterson added. “Kudos to them for hitting that shot. A lot of people try, (and) a lot of people don’t make it.
“It was a good season for us (the Tigers finished 11-10-1). In the league that we play in (West Michigan Conference), North Muskegon is still playing.
“The level of competition we play is good, and the record is what the record is. We stood toe-to-toe with them (the Comets). We didn’t come in here thinking we’d be the lamb to the slaughter.
“We thought legitimately we had a chance, and we did. They didn’t get that many shots. They just put theirs in. The ball bounces a different way, it’s a different game.”
NMC takes a 15-3-0 record into Wednesday’s regional tournament at Big Rapids against North Muskegon in a semifinal game at 5 p.m.
Peterson credited the play of seniors Klotz and Desirae Melchor in the midfield for triggering the Tigers defense.
Shelby is also losing seniors Ramos, Maydee Pedorza, Briseida Brito, Rebecca Cenni, Lizabeth Millan, Giulia Palladinelli and Gladys Moncada-Pineda.
But the Tigers expect to have junior Kendall Zaverl, one of their leading scorers, and Erickson among the returning players who expect to be back in the district finals next year.