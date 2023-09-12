SCOTTVILLE — Shelby’s volleyball team opened West Michigan Conference Rivers play on Sept. 5 with a straight-set victory against Mason County Central in Scottville, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21.
“(We) continue to knock off the rough edges early in the season, but have signs of great potential,” said Shelby coach Tom Weirich.
At the time, Shelby improved to 7-5 overall.
Navea Gauthier had 23 kills and eight digs. Biloxi Lee added two kills. Audrey Horton had 22 assists and four aces. Hannah Frees led the way in digs with 15. Brylee Friendman added one block. Molli Schulz had four aces.