Shelby soccer scores 1-0 victory against Grant May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 57 min ago GRANT — Shelby's girls soccer team scored a non-conference victory against Grant last Friday, 1-0.Kendall Zaverl scored the sole goal of the game on a penalty kick in the game's 15th minute.