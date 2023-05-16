RAVENNA — Shelby’s track teams split their final West Michigan Conference Rivers duals on May 9.
The girls track team fell to Ravenna, 87-36, but defeated Holton, 52-35. The boys team lost to the Bulldogs, 97-35, and beat the Red Devils, 67-28.
Overall, the Tigers’ boys swept the top three spots in the 100-meter, led by Trey Gauthier (11.56 seconds) followed by Levi Cooley (11.71) and Isaac Garcia (11.73). Garcia was also third in the 200.
Jonathan Carballido won the 3,200 (12:03.67) and was second in the 1,600 (5:21.10).
Tanner Soelberg won the 800 (2:17.71)
The 400 relay team of Garcia, Chase Merz, Danyel White and Gauthier won (48.11).
Micah Frye was the runner-up in the 200 (55.84). The 800 relay team of Garcia and White with Venacio Cadena and Alvin Espinosa was second (1:40.65). The 3,200 relay team of Benjamin Cederquist, Frye, Soelberg and Carballido were second (9:31.50).
Carlos Hernandez was third in the long jump (17 feet, 7.5 inches).
The Tigers’ girls went 1-2 in the 800 and 1,600. Emma Soelberg and Catalina Strong went 1-2, respectively, in both races. Soelberg had winning times of 2:41.65 and 5:41.4, and Strong ran times of 3:03.23 and 6:56.76.
The 400 relay team of Molli Schultz, Hailey Jones, Claire Kelley and Elizabeth Flores was second (58.76). Strong and Soelberg ran with Kelley and April Luna to win the 3,200 relay (12:04.09).
Schultz finished second in the long jump (13-10) and third in the 100 (14.16). Elizabeth Guerrero was third in the 400 (1:20.86). Hailey Jones was third in the long jump (13-0.5).