FRANKFORT — Pentwater's boys track team took third Monday at the Frankfort Invitational.
The Pentwater girls finished 10th at the meet.
“We definitely did not have a full team tonight,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Some of our boys had a conference baseball game, and we are happy for them as they were able to get their first win. We had an injury and some people went home sick today.”
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen won the 1,600, breaking his own school record with a personal record of 4:27.01, while Mason County Eastern's Alex Tyndall took second place with a PR, just 0.84 seconds behind VanDuinen.
“Abe and Alex both raced it out and got smoking-hot times,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Abe is now seeded sixth in Division 4 right now and Alex is seeded 8th.”
For the Pentwater boys, Kaleb Brown won both the 200- and 400-meter dash. Pentwater won the 1,600 relay, too.
On the girls side of things, Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen finished third in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
“It was a pretty competitive meet, a great meet with good individual performances,” said Fatura. “It was a meet we were able to take care of some opportunities and some individuals who don’t usually get to run relays were able to today and were able to score some points.”