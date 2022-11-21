MASON COUNTY — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a business breaking and entering that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington.
Several vehicle windows as well as business windows were smashed. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for this damage.
Anyone with information or that may have been driving past the lot during the day and noticed anything suspicious, is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.