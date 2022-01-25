Erin Stotler recently joined the City of Hart as the new Community Events Coordinator. Erin graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor’s in Integrative Studies and a minor in Event Management. She hit the ground running in early January working on a line-up of events for the City of Hart to attract visitors, support local business and improve the quality of life for residents. For those interested in getting involved or to send community input, Erin can be reached at events@cityofhart.org.
Stotler joins the City of Hart Community Development Team
